Selena Gomez has ''learned so much'' about herself during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker has been spending several months at home amid the lockdown imposed as a result of the global health crisis, and has said the time away from work has allowed her to reflect.

Selena admitted quarantine has been ''hard'' for her mental health, but praised her friends and her therapist for helping to ''keep her mind positive''.

She explained: ''It's not easy for anyone to be walking through what we're walking through. It's not normal, and it's affecting people, specifically with mental health, and people who could have never thought about things they're thinking about now. And it's really confusing.

''It was hard, but I tried to find what I needed to get me through it. I have great friends and I see a therapist and keep my mind positive. I've learned so much about myself. I've learned more about my country than I ever have from school or anything. So I've been very grateful for that as well.''

The 28-year-old singer is set to star in a new at-home cooking series titled 'Selena + Chef' and says her motivation for the show - which sees her learn to cook various dishes with the help of master chefs who call in remotely - came as she wanted something ''lighthearted'' that would keep her spirits up amid lockdown.

She added during WarnerMedia's virtual Television Critics Association press tour: ''I really thought this would be something lighthearted because I was getting, definitely, down. And I know that a lot's going on. Of course, there are more important things going on, but this was an opportunity to make something that could make people smile.''

Meanwhile, Selena recently opened up on her decision to take a social media break amid the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

She said: ''Hey! I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven't been posting that much.

''I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there's so many exciting things coming up that I can't wait to share with all of you.

''I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just ... joyful or celebratory, it was really hard for me.

''And, I've taken the time to learn, truly learn about what's going on and I continue to make that my priority.

''But, just letting you know that I'm going to be a little bit more involved and I'm just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing.

''But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon.''