Selena Gomez feels ''proud'' and ''confident'' about her kidney transplant scar, after initially trying to ''cover it up''.
Selena Gomez feels ''proud'' of her kidney transplant scar.
The 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 following complications with her Lupus battle.
And has said that whilst she initially wanted to ''cover up'' the scar on her upper thigh which was caused by the transplant, she's now keen to show it off because she's ''confident'' in her body.
Posting a picture of herself in a swimsuit on Instagram, she wrote: ''When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn't want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I'm proud of that. (sic)''
Selena also praised the company behind her swimsuit, La'Mariette, for their inclusive designs.
She added: ''Congratulations on what you're doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Selena previously admitted she was ''grateful'' for the lows she has experienced in life because it's made her more ''courageous.''
Asked if she regrets anything she's been through, she said: ''No, no. I mean, there are certain things which I wish hadn't happened to me. But without them I wouldn't have been the voice I am for people who have gone through the same thing. You know, going through the lupus thing and the kidney transplant, I was dealing with fame and with being run-down, dealing with depression, anxiety and other mental health issues that I had. It was all a bit confusing ... I was actually letting it go personally and when that happened something inside of me just left. And that's why I am grateful for the chapters of my life. I'm not saying that it's gonna be easy from now on, but I have a lot more strength and a lot more courage and a bigger voice to stand up for what I deserve.''
