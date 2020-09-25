Selena Gomez found it ''very difficult'' showing her scar from her kidney transplant at first.
The 'Same Old Love' hitmaker had a kidney transplant in 2017 and was left with a large scar, something she would always endeavour to cover up but now she feels much more ''confident'' in her skin.
Modelling a swimsuit from the brand LA'MARIETTE, she wrote on Instagram: ''When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn't want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through ... and I'm proud of that. T - Congratulations on what you're doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that ... all bodies are beautiful. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Selena previously confessed that she felt under pressure to ''show some skin'' earlier in her career.
The 28-year-old singer was encouraged to adopt an adult appearance in her music videos after rising to fame as a Disney child star, even though she was uncomfortable about it.
Speaking about being sexualised earlier in her career, Selena explained: ''I just did things that weren't really me. here was pressure to seem more adult on my album, 'Revival'. I felt the need to show skin ... I really don't think I was that person.''
Selena also confessed that she hasn't Googled herself ''in years'' because of her ''sensitive heart''.
She added: ''I haven't done that in years. I honestly can't. I'm strong in a lot of ways, but I think I just have way too much of a sensitive heart.''
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...