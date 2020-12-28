Selena Gomez Googles herself to look back on her outfit choices.

Selena Gomez has revealed she will Google herself to look back at the outfits she wore to events and sometimes she's horrified by her choices.
The 28-year-old megastar has confessed she sometimes cringes when she stumbles on a snap of herself wearing something "horrendous", but she knows that in the moment she felt "cool".
She told Into The Gloss: "Sometimes I Google myself and look at what I wore last year - it kind of sucks to see when you got it wrong, but it’s nice to have that instant yearbook. Oh my God - there was this time when I went to the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood party and I wore a shirt that said ‘Hotter than’ something, and a belt with these weird net-y tights and boots, and like, a sock - it looked horrendous and then I put a blue streak in my hair. And I remember, I looked in the mirror and I was like - 'I feel so cool.’ And I mean, that’s awesome that I felt so good. But I cringe looking at it now."
The 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker insisted that as long as what she's wearing makes her feel “happy”, that's all that matters, whilst she explained that it's impossible to define her style because it changes all the time.
She added: "But I never wear anything for any purpose other than making myself happy. So I love dressing up, I like trying new things. I’m inspired by music constantly, too - you can get away with more daring looks, like a ton of glitter that’ll look awesome in certain lighting. I don’t think you should ever have to ‘define your style’ because when you’re 22, you probably aren’t going to dress the same way you did when you were 16. You can define it for maybe a year at a time and that’s it."
