Selena Gomez has admitted that she felt under pressure to be sexual in music videos earlier in her career.
Selena Gomez felt under pressure to ''show some skin'' earlier in her career.
The 28-year-old singer was encouraged to adopt an adult appearance in her music videos after rising to fame as a Disney child star, even though she was uncomfortable about it.
Speaking about being sexualised earlier in her career, Selena explained: ''I just did things that weren't really me.
''There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, 'Revival'. (I felt) the need to show skin ... I really don't think I was (that) person.''
Selena also confessed that she hasn't Googled herself ''in years'' because of her ''sensitive heart''.
The 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker told Allure magazine: ''I haven't done that in years. I honestly can't.
''I'm strong in a lot of ways, but I think I just have way too much of a sensitive heart.''
Selena has launched a number of business ventures during her career, including a make-up line and a clothing range.
And the chart-topping star now considers herself to be an ''entrepreneur''.
Selena said: ''I would definitely like to say I'm an entrepreneur ... It's more that I am in control.
''I am in full control of my life and everything that I do, what is out there, everything. So I would like to say, yes. I'm in charge of everything in my life.''
Meanwhile, Selena recently joked that all of her exes think she's ''crazy''.
The singer - who has previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - explained: ''It's hard to find a man in quarantine ... It's just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff ... and I'm like, 'I didn't really mean it, though.' Guys are a lot of work ...
''Every one of my exes thinks I'm crazy but I don't care.''
