Selena Gomez felt under pressure to ''show some skin'' earlier in her career.

The 28-year-old singer was encouraged to adopt an adult appearance in her music videos after rising to fame as a Disney child star, even though she was uncomfortable about it.

Speaking about being sexualised earlier in her career, Selena explained: ''I just did things that weren't really me.

''There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, 'Revival'. (I felt) the need to show skin ... I really don't think I was (that) person.''

Selena also confessed that she hasn't Googled herself ''in years'' because of her ''sensitive heart''.

The 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker told Allure magazine: ''I haven't done that in years. I honestly can't.

''I'm strong in a lot of ways, but I think I just have way too much of a sensitive heart.''

Selena has launched a number of business ventures during her career, including a make-up line and a clothing range.

And the chart-topping star now considers herself to be an ''entrepreneur''.

Selena said: ''I would definitely like to say I'm an entrepreneur ... It's more that I am in control.

''I am in full control of my life and everything that I do, what is out there, everything. So I would like to say, yes. I'm in charge of everything in my life.''

Meanwhile, Selena recently joked that all of her exes think she's ''crazy''.

The singer - who has previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - explained: ''It's hard to find a man in quarantine ... It's just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff ... and I'm like, 'I didn't really mean it, though.' Guys are a lot of work ...

''Every one of my exes thinks I'm crazy but I don't care.''