Selena Gomez took a social media break because ''it felt a little insensitive'' to post anything too ''joyful''.

The 28-year-old singer returned to Instagram on Wednesday (29.07.20) as she explained her recent absence, which came during the coronavirus pandemic and amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

She told her followers: ''Hey! I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven't been posting that much.

''I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there's so many exciting things coming up that I can't wait to share with all of you.

''I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just... joyful or celebratory, it was really hard for me.''

The 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker revealed she would start posting again now after her hiatus, but promised she has ''taken the time to learn''.

She explained: ''And, I've taken the time to learn, truly learn about what's going on and I continue to make that my priority.

''But, just letting you know that I'm going to be a little bit more involved and I'm just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing.

''But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon.''

Selena recently revealed she wants to raise $100 million for mental health services, and her company Rare Beauty has committed to raising the ''ambitious'' amount to support those who need to access mental health services, that have had a ''profound'' effect on her herself.

She said: ''I'm so grateful to be surrounded by a team that's helped make the Rare Impact Fund a reality.

''Since the brand's inception, we wanted to find a way to give back to our community and further support people who needed access to mental health services, which have had a profound impact on my life.''