'Lose You to Love Me'' hitmaker Selena Gomez has revealed why she took a social media break.
Selena Gomez took a social media break because ''it felt a little insensitive'' to post anything too ''joyful''.
The 28-year-old singer returned to Instagram on Wednesday (29.07.20) as she explained her recent absence, which came during the coronavirus pandemic and amid the Black Lives Matter movement.
She told her followers: ''Hey! I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven't been posting that much.
''I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there's so many exciting things coming up that I can't wait to share with all of you.
''I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just... joyful or celebratory, it was really hard for me.''
The 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker revealed she would start posting again now after her hiatus, but promised she has ''taken the time to learn''.
She explained: ''And, I've taken the time to learn, truly learn about what's going on and I continue to make that my priority.
''But, just letting you know that I'm going to be a little bit more involved and I'm just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing.
''But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon.''
Selena recently revealed she wants to raise $100 million for mental health services, and her company Rare Beauty has committed to raising the ''ambitious'' amount to support those who need to access mental health services, that have had a ''profound'' effect on her herself.
She said: ''I'm so grateful to be surrounded by a team that's helped make the Rare Impact Fund a reality.
''Since the brand's inception, we wanted to find a way to give back to our community and further support people who needed access to mental health services, which have had a profound impact on my life.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...