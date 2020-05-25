'Lose You to Love Me' singer Selena Gomez reminded graduating immigrant students that their ''experiences are a huge part of the American story''.
The 27-year-old singer has delivered an inspirational message to those finishing high school or college during the coronavirus pandemic, and described the occasion as ''very real'' despite the unusual circumstances.
Speaking during Define American's YouTube livestream over the weekend, she said: ''Congratulations to all the immigrads! I know that this is a virtual ceremony, but it is very real.
''And it's very real to all the families, and all of you and your communities.
''I want you guys to know that you matter. And that your experiences are a huge part of the American story.''
Selena - who was talking during the #Immigrad 2020 Virtual Commencement - opened up on her own family moving from Mexico to the US, as she said ''each and every one of you have a similar tale''.
She added: ''I am a proud third generation American-Mexican, and my family's journey and their sacrifices helped me get to where I am today.
''Mine is not a unique story.''
The 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker encouraged the graduating students to take the time to celebrate their accomplishments and told them they have made their loved ones ''proud''.
She said: ''Regardless of where your family is from, regardless of your immigration status, you have taken action to earn an education, to make your families proud and to open up your worlds,'' she expressed.
''So I'm sending all of my love to you guys today and congratulations!''
She concluded: ''I hope that you guys are set off to be everything that you want to be.''
Her comments come just week after she sent an inspiring message to students during the #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Class of 2020 livestream.
She advised: ''Hey graduates, it's more than okay to not know your exact next steps.
''I want to say it's OK not to know what to do with the rest of your life.
''It's a journey to find your direction or your passions, so don't get frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks as they happen to all of us.''
