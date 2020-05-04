Selena Gomez has created her own home studio.

The 'Lose You to Love Me' singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share a snap of her new recording space she has put together in a room at her Los Angeles pad.

She captioned the post: ''Makeshift studio so I can work from home.''

The studio setup comes after the pop star teased she is to work on new music during the coronavirus lockdown.

During a recent live-stream, she said: ''As far as new music, I don't know'', whilst also nodding her head and mouthing the word ''yes''.

Selena released her comeback album, 'Rare', earlier this year, and she later dropped an extended version to include the tracks 'Boyfriend, 'Souvenir' and 'She'.

Meanwhile, Selena recently hailed Taylor Swift as ''one of the greatest songwriters''.

The 27-year-old singer has been best friends with the 'You Need To Calm Down' hitmaker for several years, and has gushed over the fellow musician's talent as a tunesmith and said Taylor will always have a place on her playlist.

Whilst chatting with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio, Selena ran through some of the songs on her 'At Home with Selena Gomez' playlist, which included Taylor's hit track 'Lover'.

Of the song, Selena said: ''There's nothing really to say other than this is another song that shows her ability to take it back to the old, to also combine it with her challenging to do new things with her music. I think that's as pure as that - I'll always, not even biased, just think she is one of the greatest songwriters.''