Selena Gomez has announced she has joined forces with K-Pop stars BLACKPINK on a new song.
The pop megastar took to Twitter to announce she and the K-Pop group have joined forces on the currently-untitled track which is set for release on August 28.
Alongside the artwork, which resembles chocolate melting and is in black and pink, Selena wrote: ''So SO excited to announce @ygofficialblink and I have a new song coming out August 28th! (sic)''
BLACKPINK had teased that they had a mystery artist set to feature on their next song when they announced their debut album, which is set for release in October.
It features the lead single, 'How You Like That'.
The South Korean girl group - comprising of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa - have only just dropped their major duet with Lady Gaga, 'Sour Candy', from the latter's hit album 'Chromatica'.
Selena released her last album, 'Rare', in January and has been penning hits in lockdown in her own makeshift studio.
Meanwhile, she recently admitted she's ''always dreamt'' of doing a song with Taylor Swift.
The 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker would love to collaborate with her best friend, who she describes as ''family''.
She said: ''I've always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor. We both wanted to do that. It just feels like we're family ... she's been my best friend. But we've talked about it for sure.''
The 28-year-old singer previously praised Taylor as ''one of the greatest songwriters''.
Selena ran through some of the songs on her 'At Home with Selena Gomez' playlist, which included Taylor's hit track 'Lover'.
Of the song, she said: ''There's nothing really to say other than this is another song that shows her ability to take it back to the old, to also combine it with her challenging to do new things with her music. I think that's as pure as that - I'll always, not even biased, just think she is one of the greatest songwriters.''
