Selena Gomez was ''distracted'' from filming her cooking show by a ''cute boy''.

The 28-year-old singer has teased she may have a special someone in her life, after she received a surprise phone call from a mystery man during Thursday's (20.08.20) episode of her HBO Max show, 'Selena + Chef'.

Selena was cooking Korean BBQ Texas breakfast tacos with chef Roy Choi when her phone began to ring.

Picking up the phone, she told the caller: ''Hey, I'm going to have to call you back.''

And then turning back to Roy, she explained: ''Sorry, cute boy.''

Roy insisted Selena ''take the call'' to speak to her mystery man, but the 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker refused, opting instead to continue filming.

But Selena's call had thrown her off track, as she couldn't remember what she had been doing before her phone rang.

She said: ''What am I doing? I just got like ...''

To which her grandmother interjected: ''Distracted.''

Selena's cooking show was born amid the coronavirus pandemic, and sees her joined remotely by a different chef each video, as they teach her to make a tasty treat via video call.

And the 'Wolves' singer recently said her motivation for the show came as she wanted something ''lighthearted'' that would keep her spirits up amid lockdown.

She said: ''I really thought this would be something lighthearted because I was getting, definitely, down. And I know that a lot's going on. Of course, there are more important things going on, but this was an opportunity to make something that could make people smile.''

Meanwhile, Selena also said she's ''learned so much'' about herself during the global health crisis.

She added: ''It's not easy for anyone to be walking through what we're walking through. It's not normal, and it's affecting people, specifically with mental health, and people who could have never thought about things they're thinking about now. And it's really confusing.

''It was hard, but I tried to find what I needed to get me through it. I have great friends and I see a therapist and keep my mind positive. I've learned so much about myself. I've learned more about my country than I ever have from school or anything. So I've been very grateful for that as well.''