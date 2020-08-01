Sean Penn has married Leila George.

The 'Milk' actor has tied the knot with his 28-year-old bride in a secret ceremony, Irena Medavoy - the wife of 'Black Swan' producer Mike - has revealed.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married. We love you. Thank you for being like family a son to mike we are over the moon to find your soul mate true partner @coreresponse true love that also changes the world for better

''You are meant to be together God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing the Penn's #marriage (sic)''

Sean - who was previously married to Madonna and Robin Wright - has previously admitted he can be ''difficult'' in his personal life.

He said: ''Am I difficult? Yeah I think so. I will say I'm a person who feels and expresses energetically, I've misled people into thinking it's all about me. I think the interview you're talking about would be a lady named Leila George, she knows me better than I do on this level, that doesn't mean I agree with her perceptions but I certainly find them fascinating. ... She's the gal in my life.''

And Sean is ''aware'' he can be ''difficult to like from afar''.

He said of his reputation: ''There've been several times I've worked with directors who I felt might have found a different job description, and perhaps weren't the storytellers that their initial meetings with each of us actors might have indicated. Actors are kind of canaries in the coal mine emotionally, and you have to go to whatever place is necessary inside yourself.

''If you don't have somebody there who at least respects that - most of what I was referring to is that the arrogance goes further than charm. I am aware that I can be a difficult person to like from afar, often. I sometimes think I have a great love affair but not too good with humans.''