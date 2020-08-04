Sean Penn married Leila George over Zoom.

The 'Milk' actor tied the knot with his 28-year-old bride last week, and he has now revealed the wedding ceremony took place in private amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the county commissioner who officiated the wedding doing so via a video call on Zoom.

Sean - who has daughter Dylan, 29, and son Hopper, 26, with his second wife Robin Wright - told Seth Meyers on 'Late Night' on Monday (03.08.20): ''We did a COVID wedding. By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way.''

The 59-year-old actor was first reported to have married Leila - whom he has been dating since 2016 - over the weekend when Irena Medavoy, the wife of 'Black Swan' producer Mike Medavoy, posted a congratulatory message to the newlyweds on Instagram.

She wrote: ''We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married. We love you. Thank you for being like family a son to mike we are over the moon to find your soul mate true partner @coreresponse true love that also changes the world for better

''You are meant to be together God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing the Penn's #marriage (sic)''

Meanwhile, Sean - who also formerly married to Madonna - has previously admitted he can be ''difficult'' in his personal life, but praised Leila for knowing him inside and out.

He said: ''Am I difficult? Yeah I think so. I will say I'm a person who feels and expresses energetically, I've misled people into thinking it's all about me. I think the interview you're talking about would be a lady named Leila George, she knows me better than I do on this level, that doesn't mean I agree with her perceptions but I certainly find them fascinating. ... She's the gal in my life.''