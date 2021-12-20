The iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball concert in Florida was cancelled due to COVID concerns.
The final night of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour was cancelled on Sunday (19.12.21).
The festive concert in Florida was due to feature the likes of Sean Paul, Megan Thee Stallion, and the Black Eyed Peas, but organisers felt the need to pull the plug in order to "minimise any potential risks" due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a tweet, organisers iHeartRadio explained: "Due to the increased transmission of the new Covid-19 variant and to further mimimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight's iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball."
The cancellation of the finale night on the tour comes after various difficulties experienced by the company and its stars regarding COVID-19-related issues throughout its 10-night run.
Rap star Meghan Thee Stallion, 26, previously pulled out of the show in Atlanta last week because, despite testing negative for COVID-19, she was "not feeling well".
She told fans on Instagram: "I'm extremely disappointed to let my hotties down. Hoping to feel better tomorrow and plan to take another test as an extra safety measure."
Prior to that, 'Woman' hitmaker Doja Cat was forced to drop out of the tour entirely after testing positive for COVID-19.
She wrote on Twitter: "As most of you heard earlier, a few members on my team tested positive for COVID-19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution. Unfortunately, I'm sad to share that I just tested positive and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Tour".
