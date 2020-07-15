Sean 'Diddy' Combs has offered Nick Cannon a job after he was fired by ViacomCBS.

The music artist and media mogul took to Twitter to offer the actor and television presenter a job at Revolt TV after he was sacked from ViacomCBS for refusing to apologise for ''perpetuating anti-Semitism''.

Taking to social media, he wrote: ''[email protected] come home to @REVOLTTV truly BLACK OWNED!!! ... We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let's go!!! (sic)''

In a statement, ViacomCBS announced they are terminating their partnership following the backlash of a recent episode of his YouTube show 'Cannon's Class', in which he and former Public Enemy member Richard 'Professor Griff' Griffin discussed anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

They said in a statement: ''ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism. We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast 'Cannon's Class' on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologise for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him. ViacomCBS is committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry.''

After the discussion with Griffin, who was dropped by the group in 1989 due to anti-Semitic comments, was published on 30 June, Nick insisted he did ''not condone hate speech''.

He said: ''Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding. The Black and Jewish communities have both faced enormous hatred, oppression, persecution and prejudice for thousands of years and in many ways have and will continue to work together to overcome these obstacles. When you look at The Media, and other sectors in our nation's history, African Americans and The people of the Jewish community have partnered to create some of the best, most revolutionary work we know today.''