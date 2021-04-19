Scouting For Girls' Roy Stride is working with the winners of Little Mix's 'The Search'.

The 42-year-old musician, songwriter and producer has revealed Since September, who triumphed on the girl group's BBC talent contest, have been busy penning new material with himself and Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall.

And he's teased that they've completely switched up their pop-rock style.

Roy - who is gearing up to release his own band's new record, 'Easy Cover' - told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Since September are an amazing, incredibly talented group of individuals.

“They won the chance to support Little Mix then the tour got postponed for a year. And because it was on the BBC there were some weird competition rules so they couldn’t be signed straight away.

“They were quite pop-rock on the show, now they’re not as rock. They’re better than that.”

Of their new tunes, he added: “It’s quite a mature Sam Smith meets Ed Sheeran sound.

“They’ve got incredible vocals and one of the kids is an amazing songwriter as well.

“Little Mix are definitely involved and have tried to mentor them, so I’m sure they’ll give them a bit of a push.

“All of that stuff helps but at the end of the day until you’ve got a believable band and a great song you’re better off waiting and going for it.

“I think people will be shocked at just how good it is.”

Since winning the inaugural competition in November, the band - comprising Patrick, Harry, Matthew and Jacob - have amassed more than 70,000 followers on Instagram.

They were set to support Little Mix on their 'Confetti Tour' this year, however, it was delayed until 2022.