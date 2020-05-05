Scott Disick entered rehab because he ''wants to be the best dad possible''.

The 36-year-old reality TV star - who has Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian - recently checked himself into a rehab facility in Colorado, where he sought treatment to help him deal with the pain caused by the death of his parents.

A source told People magazine: ''Scott entered a treatment facility last week.

''He knew he was spiralling out of control and wanted to get help. He wants to be the best dad possible.''

Scott was reportedly encouraged to enter the facility by Kourtney, 41, and his current girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Initially, it was speculated that Scott - who lost his mother in 2013 and his dad in early 2014 - checked into rehab due to cocaine and alcohol abuse problems.

However, Marty Singer, Scott's attorney, subsequently clarified that the move was instead linked to the death of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick.

In a statement, he explained: ''In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas.

''He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse.''

Scott previously insisted that in spite of his party-loving reputation, his family are his number-one priority.

He shared: ''A lot of people think I only care about money and cars and don't realise it's more just about insecurities and how much I care about my friends and my family.''

The TV star said he simply wants to be a ''good dad'' to his three children.

Scott shared: ''The only thing I'm trying to focus on is calming down and focusing on the kids and trying to be a good dad.''