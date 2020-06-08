Scott Disick is ''spending time with people who can support him'' after his rehab stint.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star recently split from Sofia Richie but has been spending time with his loved ones.

A source told People magazine: ''He is still receiving treatment and working on his issues. He is only spending time with people who can support him and help him be the best possible.''

Scott recently spent time with his ex Kourtney Kardashian and they have become ''best friends'' after their 2015 split.

The former couple have remained close for the sake of their three children - Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five - and last week, they spent time in Utah with their brood to celebrate Scott's 37th birthday, and sources say the pair had ''so much fun''.

An insider explained at the time: ''Kourtney and Scott had so much fun with the kids in Utah, and the kids want them to do family trips all together more often. Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It's weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends.''

The source also claimed Scott has been ''flirting'' with 41-year-old Kourtney, although the beauty is ''not open to him in a romantic sense''.

The source added: ''Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever. The family also loves him and he's like another son to Kris [Jenner].''

Scott and Sofia, 21, were revealed to have split last month after three years together.