Scott Disick is ''ready'' to talk to his children about his parents.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star wants his kids - Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five - to know their grandparents, Jeffrey and Bonnie, even though they passed away.

He said: ''You know, I don't think I was really ready to talk about my family but now I think the more I talk about my parents the more my kids will feel connected to them and remember them. That's the only way that they're gonna ever feel that connection.''

Scott recently undertook a stint in rehab, which was thought to be due to cocaine and alcohol abuse problems, but Marty Singer, Scott's attorney, subsequently clarified that the move was instead linked to the death of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick, who passed away in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

He explained at the time: ''In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse.''

Back in May, Scott admitted he still finds it hard to talk about his parents, he's feeling uncomfortable.

Speaking to Kim Kardashian West on the E! reality show, he said: ''Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about, It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them.''