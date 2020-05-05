Scott Disick has officially left rehab after almost a week.

The 36-year-old reality star recently spent some time at a Colorado facility but has quit the clinic early due to privacy concerns after a photo appeared online that showed him at a Zoom groom meeting.

His lawyer, Marty Singer, told E! News: ''Shockingly as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home.

''We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.''

Marty dismissed speculation that the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was seeking treatment for drug and alcohol abuse, and insisted he wanted support to come to terms with the ongoing grief he's suffering with after the deaths of his parents in 2013 and 2014.

He added: ''In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas.

''He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse.''

It was previously claimed that Scott's former partner, Kourtney Kardashian - with whom he has children Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and five-year-old Reign - had urged him to seek professional help to make sure he was in the best place possible for their kids.

An insider said: ''He had a lot of guidance from Kourtney and she demanded that he get help.

''Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won't allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment.''

Scott - who is now in a relationship with Sofia Richie - recently opened up about losing both his parents on an episode of the reality show, as he reunited with an old family friend to look back at childhood photos.

He admitted: ''I think when my parents passed, it was too hard to talk about.

''As much as I was dreading looking through some photos because I thought it was going to bring out sad memories, I'm happy that Dave brought them with him.

''The truth is, it brought up so many amazing memories and things that I forgot.''