Scott Disick is ''looking into his next steps'' after leaving rehab.

The 36-year-old reality TV star recently checked himself into a rehab facility in Colorado - where he sought treatment to help him deal with the pain caused by the death of his parents - and he's now turned his attention to the next stage of his recovery.

An insider said: ''He's looking into his next steps.

''He's talking to a lot of people who can give him psychological, emotional, physical and spiritual health. He knows he needs all four.''

Scott - who has Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian - is not currently in the ''dire straits he was in a couple of years back''.

However, he is still said to be in need of help.

The source told People magazine: ''He needs a lot of healing.

''He's in a lot of pain, and he's drifting right now. He wants to be the man and the father he was created to be, but he's falling very short right now. So he's been taking care of that. He needed help.''

Initially, it was speculated that Scott - who lost his mother in 2013 and his dad in early 2014 - checked into rehab due to cocaine and alcohol abuse problems.

However, Marty Singer, Scott's attorney, subsequently clarified that the move was instead linked to the death of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick.

He recently explained: ''In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas.

''He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse.''