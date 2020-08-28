Scott Disick has hinted that Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan are back together.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star seemingly confirmed that the former couple - who split when Tristan cheated on Khloe with her pal Jordyn Woods - are back together as he branded Tristan a ''lucky man''.

Under the bikini post, Khloe wrote: ''Good Swim back in stock NOW (sic)''

With Scott commenting underneath: ''@realtristan13 is a lucky man! (sic)''

It comes after Khloe confessed she wished Tristan could have been as good to her in their relationship as he is to her now they're split.

In the short preview clip for the family's E! reality show, which returns in full next month, Khloe can be seen telling her former boyfriend and father of her child, True: ''Why couldn't you be that way when we were together?''

Khloe has been living with the basketball player amidst the current coronavirus pandemic so he could spend time with his daughter.

And the Good American co-founder recently said she is ''really grateful'' to be able to co-parent with Tristan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking last month, she said: ''We're doing a great job and I'm really grateful that we're able to. I come from a family that, you know, my mom and my dad, they would have dinner once a week. And my step-dad and my dad would play golf once a week together. So, I come from a family that ... just because people aren't together doesn't mean you have to be rude or they're out of your life. You share children with them and you want to kind of have this blended family. So, I'm just used to that. I'm sure it's so weird to so many people.''