Scott Disick has reportedly checked into rehab for alcohol and cocaine abuse.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is believed to have entered a luxury treatment facility in Colorado after relapsing in his sobriety battle against alcohol and drugs, according to DailyMailTV.

Scott is said to have arrived at the exclusive All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colorado last week, after reportedly drinking heavily and taking cocaine whilst in lockdown at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Insiders tell DailyMailTV the 36-year-old reality star has been struggling with family life during lockdown, and is still having a hard time coping with the death of his own parents a few years ago.

After arriving at the brand new resort-style mountain retreat - which opened its doors in March - Scott was reportedly placed under immediate coronavirus quarantine and confined to his private suite.

Scott was then tested for the virus, and after being given the all clear, he was allowed to join the other patients in the facility on Friday (01.05.20).

A source said: ''Scott flew in on Tuesday and had to Zoom in to a group meeting from his room to introduce himself.

''He said he's having trauma from his past, he mentioned trouble with his ex and said he's also having trouble with his children and he's been taking cocaine and drinking a lot.

''He looked pretty skinny and told the group he was coming to rehab to work on his issues and said he was having withdrawal symptoms and was tired and lethargic.

''He told staff he didn't want any special treatment during his stay, in terms of meals and therapy.''

Scott has been honest about his personal struggles in the past, and said on a recent episode of E! reality show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' that he was finding it difficult to come to terms with the death of his parents, especially now that his children - Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, whom he has with ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - are beginning to ask about their grandparents.

The star's mother Bonnie passed away in 2013 after a long illness, while his father Jeff died of unknown causes in 2014, and Scott - who is now romancing Sofia Richie - was extremely close to both of them.

He said on the show: ''Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about, It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them.''