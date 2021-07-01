Scott Disick is branching out into the beauty world.

The 38-year-old socialite has been unveiled as a partner for luxury haircare brand In Common Beauty.

A major part of his role will be creating content for the company, while the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star will also help out with the development of the products.

In a statement, Scott said: “Today, men have changed the way they care for themselves — from their daily grooming routines to the nontraditional products they use every day.

“To meet this change, I wanted to partner with In Common. I’ve been a friend of the brand for years and this partnership was a long time coming.”

In Common is a fairly new company, founded by Nine Zero One Salon hairstylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri in 2018.

And the father-of-three - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and six-year-old Reign with ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - was hired for the role for his “entrepreneurial spirit, as well as [his] passion for self-care, wellness and inclusivity.”

Luxury Brand Partners chief executive officer, Tev Finger, added to WWD: “In Common’s creativity and uniqueness, merged with Scott’s digital flair and eye for personal style, make this an exciting combination."

Scott launched a fashion brand, Talentless, in 2018 and previously hailed his style as "chic casual".

He said: "I've always loved fashion. Talentless is definitely personal: I'd consider my current style as chic casual, so of course, I want my brand to reflect that."

And he recently admitted he hopes the brand will become global after launching in the UK.

He said: "You know, I think it’s always so hard to predict that far in advance. Flannels is our first retail partner, the first we've chosen to work with, and the move to the UK feels like a huge step. Hopefully in 10 years' time, Talentless will still be evolving, still growing."