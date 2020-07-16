Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are ''slowly'' easing back into a relationship.

The former couple have reportedly rekindled their romance after ending their two-and-a-half year romance in May and they are playing things ''day by day'' as Scott has ''missed'' Sofia being in his life.

A source told E! News: ''Scott and Sofia never lost touch while spending time apart, but have been seeing each other more often recently. They have hung out a handful of times in the last couple of weeks and are slowly easing back into a relationship. It feels totally back to normal from how things were before Scott went to rehab, but they've decided they don't want to put pressure on the status of the relationship. Sofia is still hesitant about getting back together, but she enjoys Scott's presence and does love him. It is up in the air and they are playing it day by day. Scott has been more persistent this time around and missed having Sofia in his life.''

At the time of their split, it was reported that the pair could reconcile.

A source said of their split: ''They are technically 'split' but Sofia has been in touch with Scott. There wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them. Sofia simply wants to do her own thing whilst Scott takes care of his health. Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself.

''She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split. Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken the majority of her stuff out of Scott's house.''