Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are ''no longer speaking''.

The 37-year-old TV star and Sofia, 21, are reported to have ended their turbulent romance, and they are now no longer on speaking terms after ''Scott officially called it off''.

A source said: ''They have been off and on for two months.

''Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.''

The insider also claimed that their age difference ultimately became an issue for the celebrity duo.

The source explained to E! News: ''Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue.

''He's in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time.''

Scott and Sofia have previously split and then quickly reconciled their differences. But on this occasion, it appears their relationship is over for good.

The insider said: ''Scott was very clear with his decision to end things and doesn't see them getting back together again in the future.''

Meanwhile, Scott and Sofia - who first started dating in 2017 - were said to be taking things ''day by day'' back in July.

At the time, it was suggested that Sofia was ''hesitant'' about rekindling their romance and that their long-term future remained ''up in the air''.

A source shared: ''Sofia is still hesitant about getting back together, but she enjoys Scott's presence and does love him. It is up in the air and they are playing it day by day.''