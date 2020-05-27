Scott Derrickson is to direct a 'Labyrinth' sequel.

The 53-year-old filmmaker has been tapped to helm a follow-up to the 1986 movie, which starred Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie, Deadline reports.

The fantasy film disappointed at the box office but has since gained a cult status among fans, leading to tie-in novels and comics, as well as a yearly fan masquerade ball.

The script will be penned by Maggie Levin and will continue the story from 'The Muppets' creator Jim Henson's original film, which followed teenager Sarah (Connelly) as she embarked on a quest to rescue her baby brother Toby after he is kidnapped by Goblin King Jareth (Bowie).

Jim's children, Lisa and Brian Henson, will both serve as producers on the flick for The Jim Henson Company, and Scott will executive produce with C. Robert Cargill.

Scott previously directed Marvel's 'Doctor Strange'. He was set to oversee the sequel, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', but turned down the chance due to ''creative differences'' with the studio.

Despite the dispute, he will remain as an executive producer on the film, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role.

A Marvel statement previously said: ''Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' due to creative differences.

''We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.''

Scott was replaced as the film's director by Sam Raimi, and he backed the move after it was formally announced.

He tweeted: ''I've worked with Sam Raimi.

''One of the nicest people I've known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend.

''What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange.''