Scott Derrickson has praised the new trailer for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

The 55-year-old filmmaker had helmed the original Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie before dropping out of the sequel due to creative differences but is excited to see the flick - which is now being directed by Sam Raimi - after a new trailer aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday (13.02.22).

In a tweet responding to a fan on Monday (14.02.22), Scott said: "The trailer is great and of course I'm excited!

"I love Sam - he was the right director for this one, just as 'The Black Phone' was the right film for me to go make. All is good."

The 'Doctor Strange' sequel is set to be released in May and will see Benedict Cumberbatch reprise his role as the titular superhero, with 'The Power of the Dog' actor previously expressing regret that Scott had dropped out of the project.

Benedict said: "I was sad to hear about it, but that was not my decision.

"I completely respected the studio’s decision, and it was done very amicably.

"The grown-ups called and just talked me through it. And that was that."

Scott's frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill did suggest that the director had left the project to focus on 'The Black Phone' after Marvel wanted a different approach to the 'Doctor Strange' sequel.

He said: "It was creative differences. (Scott Derrickson) wanted to do one movie, and Marvel wanted to do another movie.

"So he sat there and said, 'Well s***, I've got this great script that I wrote with Cargill, and I'm really proud of it.'"