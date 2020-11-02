'Doctor Strange' director Scott Derrickson has boarded the horror film 'Black Phone'.
Scott Derrickson is to direct 'Black Phone'.
The 54-year-old filmmaker has been tapped to helm the horror movie based on Joe Hill's short story of the same name.
Derrickson will co-write the script with regular collaborator Robert Cargill and will star Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw. The movie has the backing of both Blumhouse Production and Universal Studios.
Hill's story sees a man locked in a basement that has been stained with the blood of half a dozen murdered children. The cellar also contains a long disconnected antique telephone that rings at night with calls from the dead.
Scott and Robert are serving as producers for Blumhouse alongside founder Jason Blum. Hill will also be involved as an executive producer on the project.
Derrickson previously directed the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick 'Doctor Strange' and had been set to oversee the sequel, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', before stepping away because of "creative differences" with the studio.
A Marvel statement previously said: "Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' due to creative differences.
"We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU."
Despite the creative dispute, Scott will remain as an executive producer on the project, which features Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role.
Derrickson was replaced behind the camera by Sam Raimi and expressed his support for the move when it was formally announced.
He wrote on Twitter: "I've worked with Sam Raimi.
"One of the nicest people I've known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend.
"What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange."
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
As Guardians of the Galaxy did two years ago, this action romp comes at the...
Before Doctor Strange was ever brought into existence, the man behind the hero was a...
Stephen Strange is one of the most talented neurosurgeons in the world, he's still relatively...
As the ghoul from the 2012 horror hit stalks a new family, this sequel's sharply...
Based on the events documented in West of Memphis and the Paradise Lost trilogy, this...
There's a nasty edge to this horror film that makes it much creepier than most,...
Ellison is an aspiring true-crime writer who decides to move his family into the house...