Scooter Braun has defended Ellen Degeneres amid the controversy surrounding her talk show.

Earlier this month, one current and 10 former employees of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' came forward to accuse the show's three executive producers - Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner - of ''bullying'', and this week Ellen issued an apology to staff who felt they were not ''treated with respect''.

And after actor Brad Garrett - who appeared on the chat show six times between 2004 and 2007 - lashed out at the 62-year-old host on Twitter, music executive Scooter has jumped in to defend the ''courageous human being''.

Scooter wrote on social media: ''People love to take shots at people. They love to see people fall. How quickly so many forget. @TheEllenShow is a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us. She has helped change the views for equality...

''Needed to say this as I know first hand how she helps so many when we are watching and when we are not. She isn't about what is popular she is about what is right. Sending love to Ellen today. (sic)''

The 39-year-old music manager didn't say which ''shots'' he was referring to, but the comments came after 'Everybody Loves Raymond' star Brad accused Ellen of treating people ''horribly''.

Brad, 60, had originally tweeted: ''Sorry but it comes from the top @TheEllenShow. Know more than one who were treated horribly by her. Common knowledge.''

In the original allegations from the show employees - which were published in a BuzzFeed article - Ellen was not accused of any wrongdoing, and said in her letter to staff she was ''disappointed'' to hear about the allegations surrounding her show's producers.

She wrote: ''On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness - no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.

''For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.''

Following the initial allegations, producer Ed Glavin and head writer and executive producer Kevin Leman - who was not mentioned in the original report - have become the subject of further accusations pertaining to sexual misconduct.