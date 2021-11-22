Scarlett Johansson has another project in the pipeline with Marvel following her high-profile lawsuit.
Scarlett Johansson is producing a secret Marvel project.
The ‘Black Widow’ star, 37, recently settled her legal dispute with Disney over the release of Marvel's 'Black Widow' after she filed papers in July to sue them for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
But Marvel Cinematic Universe boss Kevin Feige has teased that as well as an adaption of the theme park ride ‘Tower of Terror - which she is producing and touted to star in - they are working together again on something entirely different.
According to Empire, he said: “We already are working with Scarlett on another not ‘Black Widow’-related top-secret Marvel Studios project.”
Scarlett recently reflected on her lawsuit and believes it has had a “positive impact" on Hollywood.
The ‘Lost in Translation’ star said: “I feel mostly very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through and that it's made, I think, a positive impact in the industry and hopefully for artists and creatives' lives and livelihood.
"I have had some of the best times of my career working for both of those studios. I feel really excited that I get to continue my work with Disney and with my Marvel family.
“[I’m] already in the thick of it on some other projects that we're working on. I get to continue to dream over there.”
Scarlett was confirmed to have settled her lawsuit in October, and although the terms of her agreement with Disney have not been disclosed, the actress vowed to continue working with the company for "years to come".
She said in a statement: “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”
