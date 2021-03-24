Scarlett Johansson admits she was initially sceptical about starring as Black Widow in the Marvel superhero series and feared it could be a "disaster".
Scarlett Johansson was sceptical about starring as a superhero in the Marvel series.
The 36-year-old actress - who has played Black Widow in the hit movies for a number of years - admitted she initially thought the whole concept would be a "disaster".
She said: "Even the thought of all of us together in our superhero costumes sounded like it was going to be a disaster. Not a disaster, but, like, 'What is this? What is this?'"
However, there was one moment for Scarlett which really made her feel like it was "going to work".
Speaking about the iconic shot of her and her castmates standing in the city as it burns down around of them, she added: "I remember doing that 360 shot, and we’re standing in the rubble of Grand Central or whatever, of this alien onslaught, and all of us are ready, like: Here we go, this is it.
"And then they showed us the playback, and I think that was the moment that all of us, finally, after six months of shooting, were, 'Oh, this is going to work. I think this is going to work.'"
Scarlett has worked with a number of directors over the years, and she admitted she "misses" being able to "pull apart" her role, as she did with 'Marriage Story' director, Noah Baumbach.
Speaking to The Gentlewoman, she added: "Noah could talk things out forever. Forever. He could spend hours just talking through one scene, and it becomes part of our life.
"He loves to pull all that stuff apart. I miss that, I miss that part of my job. The problem-solving, figuring out why stuff is not working – that’s the fun stuff."
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
This sci-fi thriller is so visually stunning that it deserves to be mentioned in the...
The Major is the leader of a specialist armed forces unit called Section 9; the...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...