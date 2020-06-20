'Black Widow' star Scarlett Johansson was rejected from jobs over her ''trademark husky voice''.
Scarlett Johansson was rejected for jobs because of her ''trademark husky voice''.
The Hollywood actress began her career at the age of nine with the film 'North', but she originally wanted to work in musical theatre until casting directors kept rejecting her due to her deep voice.
Speaking to Candis magazine, Scarlett recalled: ''When I was a little kid, I trained as a singer because I really wanted to do musical theatre, but my voice was so deep it was impossible for me to get cast! So I went into acting instead.
''I'd go on auditions, I was this cute little blonde girl, then I'd open my mouth and say [in a deep voice], 'Buy this product, it's fantastic!' It was quite a disadvantage at the time. I lost count of hearing casting directors ask me if I had a sore throat.''
However, Scarlett's hoarse voice has become her signature style over time.
She continued: ''It's actually grown smoother over the years. But I think people have gotten used to it on me - in fact, I saw somewhere that it's now referred to as my trademark husky voice!''
Scarlett, 35 - who has been engaged to Colin Jost since 2019 - is one day hoping to star in a movie penned by the 'Saturday Night Live' co-head writer.
Asked if she would consider working with her fiance, she said: ''Yes, of course. He's a wonderful comedy writer, so I'd feel confident working with anything that he wrote.
''He's very light, quick and relaxed - and he's very funny, which is important to me. I grew up in a very funny household, so I've always been attracted to humour in a partner.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
This sci-fi thriller is so visually stunning that it deserves to be mentioned in the...
The Major is the leader of a specialist armed forces unit called Section 9; the...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...