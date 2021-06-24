Scarlett Johansson has joined forces with Disney to produce and star in movie 'Tower of Terror'.
Scarlett Johansson is to produce and star in 'Tower of Terror'.
The 36-year-old star has teamed up with Disney for the movie, and Josh Cooley is said to be penning the script.
According to Collider, Johansson will produce the motion picture via her company These Pictures alongside Jonathan Lia.
A director is yet to have been appointed for the project, and plot details for the film are not known.
But the movie is expected to be based on Disney theme park attraction Tower of Terror.
The ride has already inspired a 1997 horror film starring Steve Guttenberg, Kirsten Dunst, Nia Peeples, and Michael McShane.
Johansson's next movie 'Black Widow' will see her reprise her role as the titular character/ Natasha Romanoff - and it was recently revealed both she and co-star Florence Pugh filmed the motion picture while battling pneumonia.
Director Cate Shortland said: "It was like being in the army. By the end, Scarlett and her co-star Florence Pugh were both shooting while ill with pneumonia."
Earlier this month, Johansson admitted she hopes 'Black Widow' will bring "some resolution" for Marvel fans after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame', in which the character was killed off.
She said: "Our goal was for them to feel satisfied with this story.
"That they could maybe have some resolution, I think, with this character's death, in a way. It felt like people wanted that."
'Black Widow' - which is slated for release next month - takes place between the events of 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
This sci-fi thriller is so visually stunning that it deserves to be mentioned in the...
The Major is the leader of a specialist armed forces unit called Section 9; the...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...