Scarlett Johansson is set to launch a beauty line.

The 'Black Widow' star will release a clean beauty collection in 2022 after she dropped her beauty collaborations with other brands to create a line that is "true" to herself.

She told WWD: “I’ve been fascinated by the transformative power of beauty since I was a child. My mother instilled in me a passion for self-care from my early teenage years. Several years ago, I took a step back from my beauty deals with the goal of creating something true to me. The result is a clean, accessible approach to beauty."

The line is being funded by The Najafi Companies.

Scarlett, 36, has co-founded the line with Kate Foster and it has been in the works for the past two years.

She commented: “I met Scarlett almost two years ago. She shared her brand vision with me and right away, I was thinking about how we could turn it into a reality. It has been an incredible experience working alongside her and we are thrilled to have the support and partnership of The Najafi Companies to help the brand achieve its full potential.

“We are proud to have built a brand that fills a void in the market and addresses a true consumer need. Our brand platform is differentiated and has a great deal of runway for growth and expansion."

Jahm Najafi, founder and chief executive officer of the Najafi Companies, added: “The Najafi Companies is an entrepreneurial and mission-driven private investment firm. We are not a fund and we don’t manage third-party capital. We invest using our own capital, which enables us to truly think long term, move expeditiously and remain highly flexible.

“We also do not subscribe to a diversification strategy; rather, we concentrate our time and resources and look for needles in a haystack. We are passionate about supporting ambitious and thoughtful founders and management teams who lead with integrity and vision. Scarlett and Kate fit squarely in the type of leaders with whom we love to partner for the long term."