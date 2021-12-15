Scarlett Johansson has hinted that she will be involved as a producer on future Marvel projects and is looking forward to exploring the "creative playground".
Scarlett Johansson has hinted that she will be producing future Marvel projects.
The 37-year-old star portrayed Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with the role concluding with the standalone flick 'Black Widow' this year, and studio chief Kevin Feige recently revealed that she would be returning to the fold.
Scarlett believes that her experience in the film industry gives her a position of authority as a producer.
She told Collider: "I have worked for 30 years, which is insane when I say it out loud, but I think I just understand the efficiency of how productions run and how you thin the fat on a production and make things well oiled.
"I've learned that the fish rots from the head, which is very very true I think in any creative space, but particularly a production that involves many hundreds of people and so yeah, just working with people that want to be there and all want to creatively contribute to the same kind of idea and building that kind of creative family I think is something I'm really excited about as I produce more and more things for other people."
Scarlett first appeared in the MCU in 'Iron Man 2' back in 2010 and likened Marvel to working with "family" and described the studio as a "creative playground".
The 'Marriage Story' actress said: "As far as Marvel goes, it's like working with family there.
"Marvel has some of the best IP ever and you can really dream big there and nothing's ever off the table and you kind of throw all these blue sky ideas around and see what sticks. It's like a creative playground that's just like a dream.
"Again, I have that shorthand with my fellow creatives there that comes from being in the world for 10 years with those guys."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
This sci-fi thriller is so visually stunning that it deserves to be mentioned in the...
The Major is the leader of a specialist armed forces unit called Section 9; the...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...