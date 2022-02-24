Scarlett Johansson is bringing out a “clean” skincare line.

The ‘Black Widow’ star is launching a beauty line that is “true” to her, called The Outset on March 1.

Of the decision to foray into the industry with entrepreneur Kate Foster, the 37-year-old actress told Vogue: “I’ve been the face of several luxury brands throughout my career, and all of those experiences were really wonderful. I guess I always felt that I was sort of playing a character in those campaigns, and as I evolved, I wanted to create and represent a brand that was true to me.”

On one of their many promotional pictures on their social media, they outline their goal of “finding freedom in the uncomplicated”.

One caption reads: “At The Outset, our mission is to nurture a self-care routine for anyone who values the beauty of simplicity. Finding freedom in the uncomplicated means every day has more possibilities.”

In a video with the two co-founders, it is expected to be a “truly universal and accessible brand”.

Taking to her own Instagram page, Kate explained how she met Scarlett “two years ago” via “mutual connections” and how she was “hooked” after Scarlett expressed interest in creating a skincare line that “clean” but “elevated”

She said: When Scarlett shared her vision for a reliable, everyday skin system that was clean, elevated, and as effortless as slipping on your favorite white tee, I was hooked.”

Together, Kate and Scarlett seek to have “conservations around a democratic approach to beauty that doesn’t discriminate by gender or generation”.

No products have been unveiled, however an Instagram post confirmed that there will be a “range” of products for sale at their debut next week.

Scarlett’s husband, ‘SNL’s Colin Jost - with whom she shares six-month-old son Cosmo - joked in the comments section of one of the black-in-white close ups of her flaw-free bare face.

The 39-year-old comedian wrote: “Is this the best way to contact you? I'm starting a similar brand called "Part of a Face" and would love to use this photo. Thanks.”