Scarlett Johansson is the latest cast member added to Wes Anderson's next movie.
Scarlett Johansson is set to make her live-action debut in Wes Anderson's next film.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 36-year-old actress has boarded the star-studded currently-untitled flick.
Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Rupert Friend, and Tilda Swinton are also attached to the film.
However, details of the plot remain a close-guarded secret.
Wes is writing and directing the movie, which is currently being shot in Spain.
Insiders recently claimed Margot's role is thought to be supporting in nature.
Tom is teaming up with Wes for the first time on the untitled film but is also reported to have only a small part.
Bill, Tilda, Rupert and Adrien are all regular collaborators of Wes' and feature in his recent movie 'The French Dispatch'.
Meanwhile, Scarlett recently hit the headlines after she filed to sue Disney as she claimed their decision to release Marvel's 'Black Widow' on Disney Plus at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
Following her lawsuit, the media giant accused her of having “callous disregard” for the COVID-19 pandemic, as they argued they only released the movie on the streaming service so that people could watch it from home without the risk of catching or transmitting the virus.
In her original filing, Scarlett claimed her salary for the movie was tied to how well the movie performed at the box office and stated that by breaking their contract and putting the film on Disney Plus, Disney directly impacted her income.
However, Disney later hit back to insist they would be compensating for the lost revenue, and said there was “no merit” in Scarlett’s lawsuit.
‘Black Widow’ grossed $80 million in its domestic box office opening weekend, as well as another $78 million overseas and $60 million from home purchases on the streaming platform.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
Before it plays host to some iconic artists and acts, including Billy Ocean, The Specials, The Kaiser Chiefs and James (Among many others) Dreamland...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
This sci-fi thriller is so visually stunning that it deserves to be mentioned in the...
The Major is the leader of a specialist armed forces unit called Section 9; the...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...