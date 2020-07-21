Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are rethinking their wedding plans amid the coronavirus pandemic, as now is ''not the time'' for large gatherings.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are rethinking their wedding plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Marriage Story' actress and the 'Saturday Night Live' star were thinking of tying the knot in the near future after getting engaged in May last year, but Colin has now revealed the global health crisis has thrown their plans into jeopardy, because now is ''not the time'' for large gatherings.
During an appearance on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live', show host Andy asked: ''Did the pandemic make you rethink how you will get married?''
And Colin, 38, replied: ''Of course. We don't even know what's legally allowed. This is not the time to get all your elderly, at risk relatives together all in one big group ... who knows!''
Meanwhile, the comedian recently revealed he was worried about losing his identity when he embarked on a relationship with Scarlett in 2017, because he didn't want to just be known as the boyfriend of the 35-year-old actress.
Asked if he was worried about just being known as Scarlett's boyfriend, Colin said: ''Yes. That was definitely a worry.
''I worried about my identity with it and also with comedy ... So, I was always worried about anything that felt non-comedy.''
Colin also previously said he was ''so scared'' of marriage before getting engaged to the Hollywood actress.
He said: ''I'm getting married and it's such a crazy thing. I was so scared of marriage for so long because every time I talked to someone who just got married, or was about to get married, is like, 'Oh my God, you got to do it ... What could go wrong?' Then you talk to someone who's been married for five years, and they're like, 'Don't rush into it ... you have your whole life ahead of you. Don't have kids. They're the worst.'''
