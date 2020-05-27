'Pretty Little Liars' star Sasha Pieterse has revealed she is expecting her first child with her husband Hudson Sheaffer.
Sasha Pieterse is expecting her first child.
The 'Pretty Little Liars' star marked their second wedding anniversary by announcing the happy news that her and her husband Hudson Sheaffer are to become parents.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you ... we will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time ...) Motherhood is officially my favourite role ever! ... @hudsonsheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place. You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I'm with you, luckily that's all the time! I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter ... Happy Anniversary baby! (sic)''
Sasha will definitely be hoping she has a lot of strength as she revealed she thinks parenting will be ''easy breezy'' for her best pal Shay Mitchell because she is so strong.
When asked which quality of Shay's will be best suited to motherhood, Sasha said: ''Strength. She's such a great role model. She's a strong independent woman and I think that raising a kid is going to be easy breezy for her because of that. She's going to stick to what she believes in and I think that's the most important thing, is love.
''She's got a lot of love. Loving your kids, and making sure that they grow up in a world where they're comfortable and secure, which is what she'll provide for sure.''
