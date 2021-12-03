Sarah Snook has replaced Elisabeth Moss in the horror-thriller 'Run Rabbit Run'.

The 'Succession' star will lead the cast of Daina Read's movie after Elisabeth was forced to pull out for scheduling reasons. Pre-production on the project will begin this month ahead of filming in Victoria and South Australia.

The film focuses on a fertility doctor whose firm grasp on the cycle of life is put to the test as her young daughter begins to exhibit increasingly strange behaviour.

The script has been written by novelist Hannah Kent from an original idea developed with Carver Films, with Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw producing for the company. Deanne Weir and Olivia Humphrey will executive produce but additional casting is yet to be revealed.

Sarah is best known for her role as Shiv Roy in the hit HBO drama 'Succession' and revealed that the lengthy break between the second and third season of the show made it difficult for her to get back into character.

The 34-year-old actress said: "Because we had such a gap between [seasons] two and three, and also because there was more public knowledge of the show, people had put up versions [online] of their own Shiv or parodies.

"It felt like I’m doing an impersonation of a person who plays Shiv who turns out to be me. I was like, Wait, I’m the person. I know."

Snook's other credits include 'Pieces of a Woman', 'Winchester' and 'Predestination' and she previously worked alongside Reid in the limited series 'The Secret River'.