Sarah Paulson thinks she's risked a "face plant" by starring in 'Run'.

The 45-year-old actress knows she's taking a chance by playing the lead role in the Aneesh Chaganty-directed thriller, and she's admitted there's no guarantee it'll be a success.

She shared: "I feel a little like it requires a certain kind of trust and it’s a dice roll no matter whether you’re working with someone who’s been doing this for a hundred years or someone who’s just starting out, but I think it was scary enough to me to put myself in his hands because I was so interested in the story that I thought, ‘I’m just gonna risk it.’

"I mean it’s all a risk no matter what. You sometimes look at a piece of paper and it’s like, ‘Well, it’s got this one, and this one, and this one is directing, and this one’s producing, and this one wrote it, and these are the actors,’ and it can still not work. It’s not a guarantee."

Sarah has never previously played the lead role in a movie, but she thinks the time has come for her to take the risk.

She told Collider: "I haven’t really been the lead in a movie, studio movie, really. Unless I’m forgetting something but I don’t think I have.

"My television life is different and so there’s also a part of me that wants to prove that I can do that, too. Maybe even to myself more than to the world.

"But, can I carry something like this? Can I? I’m not carrying it alone obviously, but can I do this? Do I want to take this chance and potentially face plant? But what can you do? If you don’t run the race, you’ll never know, you know? So I’ve got to try."