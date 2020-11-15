According to Sarah Paulson, she's risking a "face plant" by starring in 'Run'.
Sarah Paulson thinks she's risked a "face plant" by starring in 'Run'.
The 45-year-old actress knows she's taking a chance by playing the lead role in the Aneesh Chaganty-directed thriller, and she's admitted there's no guarantee it'll be a success.
She shared: "I feel a little like it requires a certain kind of trust and it’s a dice roll no matter whether you’re working with someone who’s been doing this for a hundred years or someone who’s just starting out, but I think it was scary enough to me to put myself in his hands because I was so interested in the story that I thought, ‘I’m just gonna risk it.’
"I mean it’s all a risk no matter what. You sometimes look at a piece of paper and it’s like, ‘Well, it’s got this one, and this one, and this one is directing, and this one’s producing, and this one wrote it, and these are the actors,’ and it can still not work. It’s not a guarantee."
Sarah has never previously played the lead role in a movie, but she thinks the time has come for her to take the risk.
She told Collider: "I haven’t really been the lead in a movie, studio movie, really. Unless I’m forgetting something but I don’t think I have.
"My television life is different and so there’s also a part of me that wants to prove that I can do that, too. Maybe even to myself more than to the world.
"But, can I carry something like this? Can I? I’m not carrying it alone obviously, but can I do this? Do I want to take this chance and potentially face plant? But what can you do? If you don’t run the race, you’ll never know, you know? So I’ve got to try."
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
At a time when there's so much incertainty in the US political climate, a film...
As in his gorgeous film Far From Heaven and TV series Mildred Pierce, filmmaker Todd...
It's 1952 and 20-something Therese Belivet is struggling to contend with her humdrum life working...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...
Solomon Northup was a well-educated man from a successful family living in upstate New York...
Writer-director Nichols continues to get inside the heads of his characters with this involving but...
Ellis and Neckbone are two fourteen year old boys from Mississippi who, after crossing a...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
With a disturbing tone and skilful filmmaking, this insinuating drama completely unsettles us as it...