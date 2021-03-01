Sarah Paulson injured her arm hours before the Golden Globe awards - so accessorised with a purple cast from Prada.
Sarah Paulson wore a "custom Prada cast" on her arm for the Golden Globes.
The 46-year-old actress suffered an unknown injury hours before the ceremony on Sunday (28.03.21) but that didn't get in the way of her glamorous outfit plans as the fashion house who created her satin off-the-shoulder gown were on hand to create an emergency accessory, complete with logo, and its purple colour perfectly matched the 'Ratched' star's lilac eyeshadow.
Sarah's stylist, Karla Welch, shared a photo of her client on Instagram along with the caption: "When you're Lady Paulson, you get a custom Prada cast to go with your custom Prada dress."
While it is unclear how Sarah injured her arm, hours before the ceremony started, she shared a photo on her own Instagram account of her applying ice to her limb, which was heavily bandaged.
The post was captioned: "So this happened."
Sarah - who lost out on the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama accolade to 'The Crown' star Emma Corrin - has long had a partnership with Prada and recently shared her excitement at the fashion house's latest collection, a collaboration with Raf Simons.
Alongside a photo of her modelling the range, she wrote on Instagram a few weeks ago: "Y’all know how I feel about @prada
"Some really magical, memorable moments in their creations. Now you add the inimitable @rafsimons to the mix, and you have a collaboration for the ages. RAF x Mrs. Prada is a dream come true for all of us who love fashion. #pradapartner (sic)"
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
At a time when there's so much incertainty in the US political climate, a film...
As in his gorgeous film Far From Heaven and TV series Mildred Pierce, filmmaker Todd...
It's 1952 and 20-something Therese Belivet is struggling to contend with her humdrum life working...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...
Solomon Northup was a well-educated man from a successful family living in upstate New York...
Writer-director Nichols continues to get inside the heads of his characters with this involving but...
Ellis and Neckbone are two fourteen year old boys from Mississippi who, after crossing a...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
With a disturbing tone and skilful filmmaking, this insinuating drama completely unsettles us as it...