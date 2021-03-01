Sarah Paulson wore a "custom Prada cast" on her arm for the Golden Globes.

The 46-year-old actress suffered an unknown injury hours before the ceremony on Sunday (28.03.21) but that didn't get in the way of her glamorous outfit plans as the fashion house who created her satin off-the-shoulder gown were on hand to create an emergency accessory, complete with logo, and its purple colour perfectly matched the 'Ratched' star's lilac eyeshadow.

Sarah's stylist, Karla Welch, shared a photo of her client on Instagram along with the caption: "When you're Lady Paulson, you get a custom Prada cast to go with your custom Prada dress."

While it is unclear how Sarah injured her arm, hours before the ceremony started, she shared a photo on her own Instagram account of her applying ice to her limb, which was heavily bandaged.

The post was captioned: "So this happened."

Sarah - who lost out on the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama accolade to 'The Crown' star Emma Corrin - has long had a partnership with Prada and recently shared her excitement at the fashion house's latest collection, a collaboration with Raf Simons.

Alongside a photo of her modelling the range, she wrote on Instagram a few weeks ago: "Y’all know how I feel about @prada

"Some really magical, memorable moments in their creations. Now you add the inimitable @rafsimons to the mix, and you have a collaboration for the ages. RAF x Mrs. Prada is a dream come true for all of us who love fashion. #pradapartner (sic)"