Sarah Michelle Gellar has been watching 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' with her daughter.

The 43-year-old actress admitted 11-year-old Charlotte - who she has with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. - has been desperate to see the show which propelled her to fame for some time, so she decided to use the lockdown period amid the coronavirus pandemic to screen the earlier episodes of the series.

She told OK! magazine: ''My daughter has been asking about it for a while.

''I haven't watched it in years, so I had to ask a couple of my friends, who remember stuff better than I do, whether she would be ready for it.

''We felt the high school years were appropriate but I don't think she's ready for the rest of it yet.

''So we'll see how well she takes it when she finds out she's going to have to wait for the rest. I'm not sure how well that's going to go down.''

And the blonde beauty - who also has seven-year-old son Rocky with her spouse - admitted re-watching the show had given her a new appreciation for the cult classic.

She said: ''I'm so proud of it. What's amazing about the show is that it takes some distance from it to really understand the impact that it had. Watching it again now, I realise just how relevant it still is and how ahead of its time it was.''

While Sarah ''loved'' working on the programme, in which she had the title role, she admitted it was very hard work and she didn't fully understand its impact at the time.

She added: ''I loved it but it was a lot of work.

''Vampires only come out at night, so I was working late hours and my body was bruised. You're so in it that it's hard to understand the effect that something is going to have at the time it's happening.''