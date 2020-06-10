Sarah Jessica Parker has praised the ''unstoppable movement'' of global Black Lives Matter protests.

The 'Sex and the City' star is hopeful that ''long overdue'' change will finally happen thanks to the strength of those who have spoken out against racial inequality and police brutality following the death of George Floyd, who passed away after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Today Mr. Floyd is laid to rest. However this historic march toward justice and equality, this unstoppable movement in his name and countless others' is alive and its collective heartbeat far stronger than the fear that resists this inevitable and long overdue change.''

The 55-year-old star shared her post on the same day George's funeral service took place at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas.

According to PEOPLE, the memorial lasted two hours and the attendance was limited to 500 family members and guests - which included Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum - due to the global health crisis.

Ne-Yo fought back the tears while performing an emotional version of Boyz II Men's 'It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' at the service, and he paid tribute to George for ''changing the world''.

He said: ''Fifty states are protesting at the same time. This man changed the world. He changed the world for the better.

''I would like to personally thank George Floyd for his sacrifice, so that my kids could be all right later on. I appreciate the sacrifice. I genuinely do.''

Boxer Floyd Mayweather and NFL star JJ Watt were also in attendance, and presidential candidate Joe Biden appeared via video link, during which he called for ''racial justice'' in the US.

He said: ''To George's family and friends: Jill and I know the deep hole in your hearts when you bury a piece of your soul deep in this Earth. As I said to you privately, we know you will never feel again.

''To George's children and grandchild: I know you miss your dad and granddad. To Gianna, as I said to you when I saw you yesterday you're so brave, daddy's looking down and he's so proud of you ... I know you have a lot of questions, honey. No child should have to ask the question that too many black children have had to ask - why? Why is daddy gone?

''Why in this nation do too many black Americans wake up knowing they could lose their life in the course of just living their life.

''Now is the time for racial justice. That's the answer we must give to our children when they ask why. Because when there's justice for George Floyd we will truly be on the way to racial justice in America. Then as you said Gianna, your daddy will have changed the world.''