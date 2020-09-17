Sarah Jessica Parker is lending shoes from her own fashion brand to designer Christian Siriano for his digital fashion show.
Sarah Jessica Parker is lending shoes from her own fashion brand to designer Christian Siriano for his digital fashion show.
Christian will host his spring 2021 show from Connecticut on Thursday (17.09.20), but has revealed his plans to put on the socially distanced fashion event were almost thrown into jeopardy when he was unable to get his hands on the Italian-made shoes he normally uses to complete his looks.
But thankfully, his show has been saved as actress Sarah Jessica Parker was able to step in to supply the designer with a fresh shipment of shoes from her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand.
Sarah had been lucky enough to receive a shipment of her footwear just before the coronavirus pandemic - which has been particularly bad in both Italy and the US - took hold, so was more than happy to help Christian when he needed some shoes to pair with his gowns.
He said: ''Normally we make our own shoes.''
And Sarah added: ''Italy was closed.''
To which Christian continued: ''And they still kind of are. So I was like, 'Well, I really love these shoes, let me ask my neighbour!' I'm still getting my beautiful, gorgeous shoes.''
Sarah lent Christian an array of shoes including SJP classics like the T-strap Carrie shoe, and some trendier styles, such as the Fawn pump covered in the 'Sex and the City' star's initials.
And ahead of the fashion show, the 55-year-old actress can't wait to see what the finished product looks like, even if she can't be there in person to sit in the front row like she usually would.
In a joint interview, she told Vogue magazine: ''It's going to be really powerful. We'll all be cheering as you screen. It's going to be really nice for people. I want for all young designers to really have their world back.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
There are plenty of skilled people behind this female-empowerment movie, but the film badly botches...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Watch the trailer for Did You Hear About the Morgans? Meryl and Paul Morgan are...
Whenever you bring a popular TV series to the big screen, you always face one...
Smart PeopleClipsTake first glance at Miramax Films' latest film Smart People, In theaters on April...
The biggest crowd-pleaser of the year is upon us -- the powerhouse trio of Goldie...
Legend has it that one rabbi, when coming to America, couldn't fit the Torah's scrolls...
The essence of Jay Ward's delightfully dolt-driven cartoons like "Rocky and Bullwinkle," "George of the...