Sarah Jessica Parker is lending shoes from her own fashion brand to designer Christian Siriano for his digital fashion show.

Christian will host his spring 2021 show from Connecticut on Thursday (17.09.20), but has revealed his plans to put on the socially distanced fashion event were almost thrown into jeopardy when he was unable to get his hands on the Italian-made shoes he normally uses to complete his looks.

But thankfully, his show has been saved as actress Sarah Jessica Parker was able to step in to supply the designer with a fresh shipment of shoes from her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand.

Sarah had been lucky enough to receive a shipment of her footwear just before the coronavirus pandemic - which has been particularly bad in both Italy and the US - took hold, so was more than happy to help Christian when he needed some shoes to pair with his gowns.

He said: ''Normally we make our own shoes.''

And Sarah added: ''Italy was closed.''

To which Christian continued: ''And they still kind of are. So I was like, 'Well, I really love these shoes, let me ask my neighbour!' I'm still getting my beautiful, gorgeous shoes.''

Sarah lent Christian an array of shoes including SJP classics like the T-strap Carrie shoe, and some trendier styles, such as the Fawn pump covered in the 'Sex and the City' star's initials.

And ahead of the fashion show, the 55-year-old actress can't wait to see what the finished product looks like, even if she can't be there in person to sit in the front row like she usually would.

In a joint interview, she told Vogue magazine: ''It's going to be really powerful. We'll all be cheering as you screen. It's going to be really nice for people. I want for all young designers to really have their world back.''