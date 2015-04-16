Posted on 11 April 2015

'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland perfected the hippy look at the first weekend of Coachella 2015. Chatting to a friend while Hozier performed his song 'Arsonist's Lullabye' in the background, Sarah wore a bright, patterned playsuit complete with sunglasses, several bangles and a wreath of flowers around her head. The festival takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California; the second weekend will take place from April 17th to 19th.

Sarah recently admitted a long history of health problems including kidney dysplasia, but insists that she has always vowed to make the most of her life.

