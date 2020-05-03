Sarah Hyland has praised Wells Adam as her ''permanent sunshine''.

The 'Modern Family' actress posted a sweet message for her fiance as they face lockdown together amidst the current coronavirus pandemic.

Alongside a pink heart emoji, she wrote: ''Cheers to the man that is my permanent sunshine @wellsadams (sic)''

It comes soon after Wells admitted the couple have ''no wedding plans'' because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said recently: ''There are no wedding plans. The thought was that we'd start thinking about that around this time, but now this is happening. What's the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being so up in the air?''

The actress previously confessed she discussed marriage with Wells ''four days after'' they started dating.

She gushed: ''I asked him when he was going to ask me to be his girlfriend. I'm impatient. We were talking about what kinds of weddings we wanted four days after we made things official. I hate that typical cliché of 'when you know, you know,' but it's so f***ing true. At least it was for me.''

And Wells previously revealed he and Sarah were already thinking about when they want to have children and can't wait to start a family.

He said: ''I'm the youngest of five. I want a family. She does as well but we're both super career oriented and driven right now so that's not front of mind. It will happen down the line. I'm lucky enough that she's a lot younger than I am so I don't think she's in any hurry. If she was my age, I think she would probably have a different thought about that.''

Speaking about wedding planning, he added: ''Now I think we will start figuring out all that stuff out. She was working so much and I was working a lot where we weren't able to focus in on that but now that she has some time off, we'll be able to get things together.''