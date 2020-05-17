Sarah Hyland has hinted she could be set to marry Wells Adams in a quick ceremony at ''city hall''.

The 'Modern Family' actress took to social media over the weekend to wish her fiancé a happy 36th birthday, and used the glowing tribute to also suggest the pair run off and file paperwork to make them legally married without having a formal ceremony.

Sharing a picture of the pair looking at each other, she wrote on Instagram: ''Happy Birthday to my future husband

''2020 has not gone the way we thought it would but my love for you is at least one thing that will never change. Thank you for your laugh, your jokes, your sunshine. I'm so grateful to have spent another year around the sun with you. You're a dream come true and my true north ;)

''Who knows? Maybe we'll get married at city hall and use this picture as our announcement. I love you more than words can say. To Pluto and Back Baby. Happy Birthday (sic)''

Meanwhile, the former 'Bachelorette' star recently admitted he and his 28-year-old beau are yet to put plans in place for their nuptials, after the coronavirus pandemic left them unable to meet with a wedding planner.

He said: ''There are no wedding plans. The thought was that we'd start thinking about that around this time, but now this is happening. What's the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being so up in the air?''

But Wells has said he wants to hire a taco truck to supply food to the guests at their wedding, as the couple - who got engaged in July 2019 - are both obsessed with the classic Mexican dish.

He explained: ''I think that maybe was one of our first dates, I made her shrimp tacos. My shrimp tacos are pretty good.

''I want a taco truck [at the wedding] for late night when everyone's just trashed. Who doesn't want a taco?''