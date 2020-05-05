Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams want a ''taco truck'' at their wedding.

The couple - who got engaged in July 2019 - are both obsessed with the classic Mexican dish, and Wells has said he wants to hire a truck to provide their wedding guests with tacos as a sentimental throwback to the couple's first date.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, he said: ''I think that maybe was one of our first dates, I made her shrimp tacos. My shrimp tacos are pretty good.

''I want a taco truck [at the wedding] for late night when everyone's just trashed. Who doesn't want a taco?''

Beyond hiring a taco truck, Wells and the 'Modern Family' star don't have much planned for their wedding yet, as they haven't had the chance to meet with their wedding planner because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wells explained: ''There are no wedding plans. The thought was that we'd start thinking about that around this time, but now this is happening. What's the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being so up in the air?''

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old actress previously confessed she discussed marriage with Wells ''four days after'' they started dating.

She gushed: ''I asked him when he was going to ask me to be his girlfriend. I'm impatient. We were talking about what kinds of weddings we wanted four days after we made things official. I hate that typical cliché of 'when you know, you know,' but it's so f***ing true. At least it was for me.''

And Wells, 35, has said the pair are already thinking about starting a family together.

He said: ''I'm the youngest of five. I want a family. She does as well but we're both super career oriented and driven right now so that's not front of mind. It will happen down the line. I'm lucky enough that she's a lot younger than I am so I don't think she's in any hurry. If she was my age, I think she would probably have a different thought about that.''