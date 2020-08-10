Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrated their would-be wedding day on Saturday (08.08.20).

The 'Modern Family' star and the 36-year-old former 'Bachelorette' contestant were due to tie the knot over the weekend, but due to the ongoing threat of Covid-19, they had to postpone their ceremony.

However, that didn't stop the couple marking the day and they celebrated by taking pictures and drinking wine at what looks like a vineyard.

Alongside a series of snaps of the pair, in which Sarah can be seen donning a veil under a hat, a white crop top and trousers, while her husband-to-be wore a fresh white shirt, Sarah wrote on Instagram: ''A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series.

''We were supposed to get married today. Instead... we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams. (sic)''

Wells also shared one of the professional snaps on his profile and quipped: ''We were supposed to get married today. We didn't. But I still got to grab a butt. So, ya know, still pretttty cool. (sic)''

Over on his Instagram Story, the dark-haired hunk showed the couple wearing Mr and Mrs face masks and reminded everyone to wear one.

He wrote: ''On our wedding day... we didn't get married.

''Also... #wearadamnmask.''

The couple - who got engaged in July last year - announced they were postponing their wedding in June, when Sarah, 29, said her battle with kidney dysplasia has made it too risky for her to attend events with large gatherings amid the global health pandemic.

She said: ''We have no plans as of right now. We've put all planning on hold.

''All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out ... and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible.''